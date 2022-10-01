Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Jaguars: News and notes for Week 4

The Eagles are about 24 hours away from kicking off a home matchup against Doug Pederson and the Jaguars.

The Birds are a slight favorite and will look to start the season 4-0 with a matchup against Doug Pederson and the Jaguars looming in Week 4.

Jalen Hurts continues to cement his status and a new contract this season.

At the same time, Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense will look to continue its strong play after dominating the Vikings and Commanders in consecutive weeks.

With the team settled in and prepared, here’s an updated look at the 53-man roster with news and notes.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts is the NFC Offensive Player of the Month, after starting the season with an NFC-best 106.5 passer rating, averaging 305.3 yards passing per game and 55.7 yards rushing per game.

#2 CB Darius Slay

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

#3 WR Zach Pascal

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

#4 K Jake Elliott

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

#6 WR Devonta Smith

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Smith is in rare air after his career-high eight-catch, 169-yard performance.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Signed as Philadelphia’s top pass rusher, Reddick finally had a breakout performance against the Commanders.

#8 P Arryn Siposs

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

#10 QB Gardner Minshew

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

#11 WR A.J. Brown

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Brown welcomed a new son to the family this week, and he’ll look for another tremendous performance in front of the home crowd.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

#16 WR Quez Watkins

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

#19 QB Ian Book

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

#22 S Marcus Epps

Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

#23 C.J. Gardner-Johnson

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

With Avonte Maddox ruled out of Sunday’s matchup, the versatile Gardner-Johnson could slide down to the slot, allowing K’Von Wallace reps at safety.

#24 CB James Bradberry

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

#26 RB Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

With Darius Slay dealing with back pain and Avonte Maddox out with a rib injury, McPhearson could see an increased role.

#28 CB Josh Jobe

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Jobe could see snaps on the outside with Avonte Maddox out and Darius Slay nursing a sore back.

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Maddox has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with a sore rib.

#32 S Reed Blankenship

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

#33 CB Josiah Scott

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Scott could see an increase in action with Avonte Maddox injured.

#34 RB Trey Sermon

Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Sermon will see his first regular-season action with Boston Scott ruled out.

#35 RB Boston Scott

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Scott was ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the Jaguars.

#42 S K'Von Wallace

(Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)

Will may see an increase in snaps with Avonte Maddox out and C.J. Gardner-Johnson able to slide down to the slot.

#43 LB Kyzir White

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

#45 LS Rick Lovato

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

#51 C Cam Jurgens

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

#54 LB Shaun Bradley

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

#55 DE Brandon Graham

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Graham is the reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week after logging 2.5 sacks, and five quarterback hits in Sunday’s win over the Commanders.

#56 OL Isaac Seumalo

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

#57 LB T.J. Edwards

(Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Edwards is making it almost impossible for Jonathan Gannon to put Nakobe Dean on the field, and Sunday was another elite example.

Edwards dominated the Commanders with ten tackles, one sack, 2 QB hits, and 2 TFLs.

#58 LB Kyron Johnson

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

#59 DE Janarius Robinson

Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The young pass rusher has been active since joining the Eagles.

#61 OL Josh Sills

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

#62 C Jason Kelce

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

#63 OL Jack Driscoll

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

#65 LT Lane Johnson

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

#68 LT Jordan Mailata

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Maialta will have his hands full against the Jaguars trio of pass rushers.

#69 LG Landon Dickerson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

#75 DE Tarron Jackson

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

#78 OL Sua Opeta

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

