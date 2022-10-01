Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Jaguars: News and notes for Week 4
The Eagles are about 24 hours away from kicking off a home matchup against Doug Pederson and the Jaguars.
The Birds are a slight favorite and will look to start the season 4-0 with a matchup against Doug Pederson and the Jaguars looming in Week 4.
Jalen Hurts continues to cement his status and a new contract this season.
At the same time, Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense will look to continue its strong play after dominating the Vikings and Commanders in consecutive weeks.
With the team settled in and prepared, here’s an updated look at the 53-man roster with news and notes.
#1 QB Jalen Hurts
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Hurts is the NFC Offensive Player of the Month, after starting the season with an NFC-best 106.5 passer rating, averaging 305.3 yards passing per game and 55.7 yards rushing per game.
#2 CB Darius Slay
(AP Photo/Nick Wass)
#3 WR Zach Pascal
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
#4 K Jake Elliott
(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
#6 WR Devonta Smith
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Smith is in rare air after his career-high eight-catch, 169-yard performance.
#7 LB Haason Reddick
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Signed as Philadelphia’s top pass rusher, Reddick finally had a breakout performance against the Commanders.
#8 P Arryn Siposs
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
#10 QB Gardner Minshew
Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
#11 WR A.J. Brown
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Brown welcomed a new son to the family this week, and he’ll look for another tremendous performance in front of the home crowd.
#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
#16 WR Quez Watkins
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
#17 LB Nakobe Dean
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
#19 QB Ian Book
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
#22 S Marcus Epps
Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
#23 C.J. Gardner-Johnson
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
With Avonte Maddox ruled out of Sunday’s matchup, the versatile Gardner-Johnson could slide down to the slot, allowing K’Von Wallace reps at safety.
#24 CB James Bradberry
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
#26 RB Miles Sanders
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
#27 CB Zech McPhearson
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
With Darius Slay dealing with back pain and Avonte Maddox out with a rib injury, McPhearson could see an increased role.
#28 CB Josh Jobe
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Jobe could see snaps on the outside with Avonte Maddox out and Darius Slay nursing a sore back.
#29 CB Avonte Maddox
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Maddox has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with a sore rib.
#32 S Reed Blankenship
(AP Photo/Doug Murray)
#33 CB Josiah Scott
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Scott could see an increase in action with Avonte Maddox injured.
#34 RB Trey Sermon
Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Sermon will see his first regular-season action with Boston Scott ruled out.
#35 RB Boston Scott
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Scott was ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the Jaguars.
#42 S K'Von Wallace
(Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)
Will may see an increase in snaps with Avonte Maddox out and C.J. Gardner-Johnson able to slide down to the slot.
#43 LB Kyzir White
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
#45 LS Rick Lovato
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
#48 LB Patrick Johnson
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
#51 C Cam Jurgens
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
#54 LB Shaun Bradley
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
#55 DE Brandon Graham
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Graham is the reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week after logging 2.5 sacks, and five quarterback hits in Sunday’s win over the Commanders.
#56 OL Isaac Seumalo
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
#57 LB T.J. Edwards
(Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Edwards is making it almost impossible for Jonathan Gannon to put Nakobe Dean on the field, and Sunday was another elite example.
Edwards dominated the Commanders with ten tackles, one sack, 2 QB hits, and 2 TFLs.
#58 LB Kyron Johnson
(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)
#59 DE Janarius Robinson
Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
The young pass rusher has been active since joining the Eagles.
#61 OL Josh Sills
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
#62 C Jason Kelce
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
#63 OL Jack Driscoll
(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
#65 LT Lane Johnson
(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
#68 LT Jordan Mailata
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Maialta will have his hands full against the Jaguars trio of pass rushers.
#69 LG Landon Dickerson
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
#75 DE Tarron Jackson
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
#78 OL Sua Opeta
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)