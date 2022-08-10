Eagles training camp 2022: Eagles signing RB DeAndre Torrey

With mounting injuries, Eagles adding free agent running back originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With a couple injuries in the last week, the Eagles are bringing in another running back.

The Eagles are signing North Texas product DeAndre Torrey after a workout earlier in the day, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. NFL Network first reported the signing.

This signing will give the Eagles six running backs on their 90-man roster, but a couple of them have been out of practice. Boston Scott has missed the last four practices with a concussion and Kenny Gainwell has missed the last two with a hip injury. The Eagles have been running practices with Miles Sanders, Jason Huntley and rookie Kennedy Brooks.

The Eagles’ roster was full, so they’ll need a corresponding move.

Torrey (5-7, 195 pounds) is a smaller back with impressive speed, who had a productive college career for the Mean Green. In 2021, Torrey had 248 carries for 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns. In his four-year career, Torrey had over 3,600 yards and 40 total touchdowns.

While Torrey will be a longshot to make the 53-man roster, he'll get an opportunity in practices, joint practices and preseason games to put out good tape.

