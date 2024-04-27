Eagles trade pick No. 171 to the Jets for picks No. 185 and No. 190

The NFL is likely to shatter it’s record for trades in a single weekend, and Philadelphia will play a major part in that, as Howie Roseman is approaching ten trades over the three days of selections.

The Eagles just traded pick No. 171 (Rd 5) to the Jets, for picks No. 185 (Rd 6) and No. 190 ovearll (Rd 6).

The eight trades are the most in the NFL and their most draft-day trades since 1990 and the seven that Philadelphia made last year, per ESPN stats and info.

