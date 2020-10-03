Eagles sign WR Travis Fulgham, C Luke Juriga, & RB Adrian Killins to the active roster

Hoping to interject some youth and athleticism into the roster, the Eagles have signed and promoted wide receiver Travis Fulgham, center Luke Juriga and running back Adrian Killins to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have signed WR Travis Fulgham, C Luke Juriga, and RB Adrian Killins from the practice squad to the active roster.#Eagles have placed T Jason Peters and CB Trevor Williams on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/OJuFEa9Bmp — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 3, 2020





Fulgham will likely see reps at wide receiver after the Eagles ruled out DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, while Jalen Reagor is on injured reserve.

Juriga will be a backup swing offensive linemen while Killins could see playing time on the outside as well.