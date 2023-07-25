Eagles to sign wide receiver Deon Cain ahead of training camp

Philadelphia is always looking to add talent and depth to the roster, and the Birds are reportedly hosting a 2022 training camp darling on a tryout.

After flourishing in the USFL, former Eagles’ wide receiver Deon Cain is at the NovaCare Complex for a tryout alongside former Tennessee Vols star JaVonta Payton.

#Eagles are working out @USFL champion @USFLStallions wide receiver Deon Cain, per a league source. MVP of the USFL championship game after catching three touchdown passes. Former Clemson player has previous stints with #Eagles #Ravens #Steelers #Colts sixth-round pick — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 25, 2023

Wilson is now reporting that Cain will sign a deal with Philadelphia as players start to arrive for camp.

Cain had eight catches on 18 targets with 106 receiving yards during three preseason performances last season and looked like an under-the-radar candidate for the roster.

