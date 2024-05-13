Eagles sign RB Will Shipley to his rookie contract

The Eagles signed three NFL draft picks on Monday, including former Clemson running back Will Shipley, to his standard four-year deal.

Philadelphia selected Shipley in the fourth round after a trade saw them move back four spots and acquire a 2025 fifth-round pick.

During his final season at Clemson, Shipley became the first Power 5 player since Christian McCaffrey (2014-16) to have 2,500+ rushing yards, 500+ receiving yards, and 900+ kickoff return yards in a three-season span.

That triple threat versatility will transition to the Eagles, where Shipley could carve out several roles.

