Eagles sign RB Will Shipley to his rookie contract

glenn erby
The Eagles signed three NFL draft picks on Monday, including former Clemson running back Will Shipley, to his standard four-year deal.

Philadelphia selected Shipley in the fourth round after a trade saw them move back four spots and acquire a 2025 fifth-round pick.

During his final season at Clemson, Shipley became the first Power 5 player since Christian McCaffrey (2014-16) to have 2,500+ rushing yards, 500+ receiving yards, and 900+ kickoff return yards in a three-season span.

That triple threat versatility will transition to the Eagles, where Shipley could carve out several roles.

