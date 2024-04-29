Eagles sign ex-Jets OT Mekhi Becton to 1-year deal

Former New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton signed a one-year deal on Monday with the Philadelphia Eagles. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

April 29 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles signed former New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Becton, who joined the Jets as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, started 16 games last season. The 6-foot-7, 363-pound offensive lineman appeared in just 31 games through his first four seasons. He missed the majority of the 2021 season and the entire 2022 campaign because of knee injuries.

Becton is expected to play a backup role behind starting tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, who missed a combine four games due to injuries over the last two seasons.

Pro Football Focus gave Becton the 66th-best offensive rating among tackles last season. The Eagles also picked up two offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft. They selected former Michigan guard Trevor Keegan in the fifth round and former N.C. State guard/center Dylan McMahon in the sixth round.

Guards Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen and center Cam Jurgens join Mailata and Johnson as the other top offensive linemen on the Eagles roster.