Eagles' Rodgers reinstated by NFL after gambling suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles got some good news on Tuesday as cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who was suspended all last season, has been reinstated by the NFL.

Rodgers, 26, is now allowed to participate in any and all team activities immediately. The Eagles’ voluntary offseason program began on April 15.

Rodgers last June 29 was among four players suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy. After the suspension was handed out, Rodgers was released by the Colts.

The Eagles signed him in August last season with the understanding that he would be suspended for at least a full season. But they liked the young defensive back enough to stash him on the Reserve Suspended List.

“Obviously, Coach (Nick Sirianni) was with him in Indy,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman said last summer. “We did work on him coming out of the draft, saw his pro tape. He is a talented guy, and obviously he made a mistake, and he has apologized for that mistake.

“We believe in second chances, and now it’s on him. So, he’ll come in next year, be ready to go for the offseason program and training camp. I think. He’s got to apply for reinstatement, so I’m not taking that for granted.”

At the NFL owners meetings in March, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was very optimistic about Rodgers’ being reinstated.

“I’m hopeful. Very hopeful,” Lurie said in Orlando. “He's a key part of our planning going forward and you know it was a smart move by Howie (Roseman) to acquire Isaiah and very optimistic he'll be fully on board very soon.”

It did take a little bit longer than expected, though. And when the NFL reinstated five players from gambling suspensions on April 18, Rodgers’ name was notably absent.

In February, Rodgers participated in an interview with ESPN, saying that while bets were made from his account, they were made for others who lived in Florida, where online sports betting was still illegal.

“Just trying to help friends and family out, just knowing that it wasn't legal at the time in Florida and it was in Indiana," Rodgers told ESPN. “At the end of the day I knew the rules, I wasn't supposed to do it and I got to take what comes with it.”

Rogers placed over 100 bets with most in the $25 to $50 range. Some of these bets were placed at the Colts’ facility and he had also bet on his own team.

The penalty for a player betting on his own team has since increased to a two-year suspension.

Before the suspension, Rodgers was an ascending cornerback for the Colts, with his best season coming in 2022. In his final season in Indianapolis, Rodgers played in 15 games with 9 starts. He has 3 career interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 90 tackles. Rodgers was also a kick and punt returner and could be a weapon with the NFL’s new kickoff rules. He has returned 61 career kicks, averaging 27.0 per return and took one 101 yards to the house as a rookie.

In all, Rodgers has played in 45 NFL games with 10 starts.

While Rodgers (5-10, 170 pounds) isn’t the biggest cornerback, he played primarily outside while with the Colts. Although, his frame suggests he could be a good fit in the slot for the Eagles.

Here’s a look at his snaps at wide corner vs. slot corner over his first three NFL seasons, via PFF:

Wide corner: 922

Slot corner: 31

The Colts drafted Rodgers in the sixth round out of UMass back in 2020. He ran a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash at his virtual pro day that year.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube