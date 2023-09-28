Eagles get a receiver back at practice, still without a couple safeties

Eagles receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday but the team is still without a couple safeties.

Watkins, 25, hasn’t practiced since injuring his hamstring in Week 2 against the Vikings.

During Thursday’s practice, Watkins went through warmups with a helmet and then participated in special teams and individual drills during the portion of practice open to reporters.

Olamide Zaccheaus filled in as the third receiver in Tampa and had 2 catches for 58 yards and a touchdown in the win. Watkins in his first two games had 2 catches for 17 yards.

While Watkins returned to practice, the Eagles were still without Justin Evans (neck) and Sydney Brown (hamstring). Evans worked on a side field, while Brown was an engaged spectator.

If the Eagles don’t have Evans and Brown this Sunday, they’re down to two healthy safeties in Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds. The Eagles’ options at that spot are to call up Tristin McCollum from the practice squad or perhaps use rookie cornerback Kelee Ringo as a backup safety.

Star receiver DeVonta Smith was not at practice to begin Thursday’s session. The Eagles will have to release an injury report later in the afternoon, but Smith was not listed on the report to start the week, so it’s likely not a big deal.

All four limited players to start the week were back at practice on Thursday: Britain Covey (hamstring), Fletcher Cox (knee), Zach Cunningham (ribs), Cam Jurgens (groin).

And both of the full participants from Wednesday were also practicing: Boston Scott (concussion), Landon Dickerson (knee).

