Eagles QB Gardner Minshew lived in a bus outside his local gym this offseason

The legend of Gardner Minshew grew more this offseason.

Since February, Minshew has been living out of a refurbished prison bus he parked outside various locations he visited and trained at all offseason. He even pulled up to the Philadelphia Eagles training camp in the bus. Minshew detailed his journey in a long Instagram video, where he showed off his decked-out bus which featured plenty of 1970s-style flair including a lava lamp, white shag throw pillows and album covers lining the walls.

"I just love the freedom that it affords me," Minshew said. "It affords me a place to come and focus," he said. "I’m living at the gym, eat, sleep, shower here. Everything. It’s kind of my own little island here. I love it."

Hey, at least he wasn't living in a van down by the river.

Minshew said he mostly parked the bus out trainer Anthony Tumbarello's gym in Bonita Springs, Florida, so he could spend as much time working out as possible. He plugged the bus into the gym's electricity to power his refrigerator, air conditioner and cooktop, showered outside and used the gym's bathroom.

As for his workout routine, Minshew would wake up and made breakfast inside the gym before beginning his workout at 7:30 am, according to ESPN's Tim McManus.

"Hey, I don't know any trainer in the country that can say their professional athlete pulled up in a bus and was eating, sleeping and living in the gym 24/7 getting ready for the season," Tumbarello said. "... Just overall he's stronger, he's faster, he's ready to go. This is the best version of Gardner Minshew, for sure."

Not only did Minshew maximize his workout time, but he also learned to play the guitar and read books such as Hunter S. Thompson's "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" and George Mumford's "The Mindful Athlete."

Minshew is a great story, but his role on the Eagles remains as Jalen Hurts' backup. Though there was a point during the 2021 season where some wondered if Minshew would be a better option after he started over and injured Hurts and crushed the New York Jets, the Eagles appear committed to Hurts for the foreseeable future. Minshew completed 41-60 passes in 2021 with 439 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception in four games last season after being traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But that hasn't stopped Minshew from trying to get better.

"When most guys are out traveling to different islands and stuff like that, he's literally living in the back of a bus outside of his gym and throwing three times a week the entire year," Minshew's personal quarterbacks coach, Denny Thompson, said. "So I think it's just a commitment to: This is the grind that I want, this is the lifestyle that I want and I want to make it all about ball. And that was the vibe the bus had: This isn't a luxury accommodation. This is fun and it's gonna get me through the offseason but I'm focused 100% on football."

Minshew is ready to leave the bus life behind as he heads into training camp and the 2022 season, though. He put the bus up for sale for $25,000 and "just want to see her in a nice and loving home."