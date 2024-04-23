Eagles penalty for allegedly tampering with Saquon Barkley won’t come during 2024 NFL draft

The Eagles and Falcons will both likely receive penalties for tampering during the NFL free agency period, but according to Adam Schefter, that resolution won’t happen before or during this weekend’s draft.

Cousins has admitted that he communicated with Atlanta’s athletic trainer and head of public relations before the NFL’s new league year.

The league’s review into tampering allegations against the Falcons and Eagles is ongoing and will not conclude this week, per the NFL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2024

Cousins left the Minnesota Vikings to sign a four-year, $180 deal with the Atlanta Falcons, and Barkley left the New York Giants to join Philadelphia on a three-year, $37.8 million contract.

During an interview prior to free agency, Barkley’s college head coach at Penn State, James Franklin, referenced the star running back and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman speaking on the phone during the legal tampering period.

Schefter previously reported that discipline is coming soon, with the punishment likely harsher for the Falcons, given Cousins’ on-the-record statement.

The Dolphins lost their 2023 first-round draft choice and a 2024 third-rounder for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton thrice from 2019 through 2022. Miami owner Stephen Ross was fined $1.5 million, and team vice chair and limited partner Bruce Beal received a $500,000 fine.

Kansas City lost their 2016 third-rounder and a 2017 sixth-round choice for tampering with former Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Maclin in 2015. The Chiefs were hit with a $250,000 fine, and new head coach Andy Reid ($75,000) as well as then-general manager John Dorsey ($25,000) were also fined.

