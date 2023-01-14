Eagles nearing full strength to begin NFC playoff run

The Eagles are off this week after earning the lone bye in the NFC following their 22-16 win over the Giants in the season finale.

The team didn’t take the entire week off and returned to practice for two sessions on Thursday and Friday.

There are injury concerns to monitor, two assistants are being pursued for potential head coaching jobs, and an offense that needs to regain efficiency in the running game.

With preparation for the divisional round underway, Philadelphia is nearing full strength ahead of the divisional round.

Jalen Hurts update

The Eagles Pro Bowl quarterback was a limited participant on Thursday and got in some throwing during the early portion of the padded practice.

For context on Hurts not throwing in open period, 1st time he threw after Dec. 18 shoulder injury was 11 days later on Dec. 29. Played 10 days later on Jan. 8. If he doesn't throw at all, would be 9-10 days before next game. Different circumstances, but clearly bears monitoring. https://t.co/Nv6GEE69Dz — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 12, 2023

After previously stating that he’s thankful for the bye week, Hurts will likely finish the postseason playing with some type of discomfort.

Josh Sweat returned

Sweat had been out since suffering a neck injury in the loss to New Orleans, and returned to practice on Thursday and Friday.

Another encouraging sign: Eagles DE Josh Sweat returned to practice today. He was on the field with his helmet on participating in all the drills during the early portions of practice. Sweat suffered a neck injury and was taken to the hospital on Jan. 1 vs. Saints. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) January 12, 2023

One of the top pure pass rushers on the Eagles roster, his presence should allow Haason Reddick, Javon Hargrave and Brandon Graham to apply even more pressure off the edge.

Lane Johnson

Lane Johnson is back and days after cutting a WWE-style promo in his ‘Bro Barn’, he told Pat McAfee what we all expected.

“I’m playing next week.”

A Pro Bowl and All-Pro right tackle, Johnson has been rehabbing an abdominal injury over the past three weeks but looks to be in phenomenal physical shape.

One of the best at his position and the Eagles’ most important player, Johnson allowed just nine pressures in 15 games before injury caused him to miss the final two weeks of the season.

Johnson did not surrender a sack or a hit all season and has gone almost two full seasons without.

Arryn Siposs

The Eagles could have one of the most important players returning next week, as punter Arryn Siposs is now out of a walking boot and preparing for a return.

Meeting with the media after Philadelphia’s Thursday practice, the second-year punter says he’s hopeful to return for the team’s divisional-round matchup against an opponent to be determined.

Philadelphia signed punter Brett Kern to the active roster from the practice squad last week after his final gameday elevation.

Kern was signed to the Eagles practice squad on December 13 after Siposs suffered an ankle injury against the Giants.

Kern has averaged 42.6 gross yards per punt with a long of 53 yards. He also assumed the holder’s duties in Siposs’ absence.

