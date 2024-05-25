Where the Eagles land in a ranking of NFL’s top 10 most complete teams for 2024 season

The Eagles have a stacked roster, and after landing two elite cornerbacks in the NFL draft, they have few holes in key positions.

With OTAs in full swing, NFL.com ranked the top most complete teams in the league, and Nick Sirianni’s squad landed at No. 5 on the list.

The linebacker position offers the most significant concern, while a void in leadership will need to be filled after Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce retired.

