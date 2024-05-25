Where the Eagles land in a ranking of NFL’s top 10 most complete teams for 2024 season
The Eagles have a stacked roster, and after landing two elite cornerbacks in the NFL draft, they have few holes in key positions.
With OTAs in full swing, NFL.com ranked the top most complete teams in the league, and Nick Sirianni’s squad landed at No. 5 on the list.
The offense looks like an elite unit, especially after the addition of Saquon Barkley. Jalen Hurts took a step backward last season, but he has star traits and two top-tier receivers — A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith — as well as a quality tight end in Dallas Goedert. That’s a great group of playmakers, even if there’s a drop-off thereafter. Led by Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, the O-line has the makings of another strong group, although Kelce’s departure creates a giant hole in the middle.
The Eagles’ recent drafts have had more of a defensive bent, with their past four first-rounders all coming on that side of the ball. Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis are a wicked duo inside, and the pass-rush combo of Josh Sweat and Bryce Huff looks like a good one. Devin White is a wild card at linebacker, but the secondary looks far more stabilized with the return of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and the drafting of CB Quinyon Mitchell and DB Cooper DeJean.
The linebacker position offers the most significant concern, while a void in leadership will need to be filled after Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce retired.