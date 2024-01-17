Eagles' Jason Kelce hasn't retired yet: 'There’s too much emotion in the moment'

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is still deciding about retirement. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce isn't ready to say that he's hanging up the cleats.

In the wake of Monday's wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 36-year-old utilized his "New Heights" podcast to address recent media reports about his retirement.

“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite, I guess, what’s been leaked to the media,” Jason told his brother and podcast co-host, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. "I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision, I just don’t, there’s too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision.”

Kelce has spent his entire 13-year career in Philadelphia. While he’s “not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out,” he wants to go out on a more intentional note.

“When it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I’ve had," he added. "I don’t think it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that."

