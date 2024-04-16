Eagles’ Jalen Carter, James Bradberry to compete in ‘The Catch’ saltwater fishing tournament

The quarterbacks have ‘The Match,’ and now a handful of NFL stars, including Jalen Carter, are heading to the sea for a good cause.

The Eagle’s second-year defensive tackle and veteran cornerback James Bradberry is among seven-star players participating alongside Sport Fishing Championship’s leading anglers in “The Catch” saltwater fishing tournament on CBS live from the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Saturday, April 20.

The roster for The Catch is officially set, headlined by these NFL stars. Which players do you want to see paired together?! #SFCTheCatch pic.twitter.com/U50Mr53Z1I — Sport Fishing Championship (SFC) (@TheSFC_official) April 16, 2024

The players will compete to raise awareness for Sport Fishing Championship’s ocean-based “community champions.” The competition will also benefit the Coast Guard Foundation.

The coastal waters off Miami will be the arena as two teams are divided and captained by the SFC’s Billfish Championship top competitors, including reigning 2022 Champion Capt. Justin Drummond of Team Quantified, 2022 SFC Fan Vote Angler of The Year, Jaselyn Berthelot of Rising Sons, and 2022 SFC Wahoo Champion and Atlantic Division rival Capt. Taylor Sanford with Team Gypsea.

Here’s more about the competition via Sport Fishing Championship’s press release:

The coastal waters off Miami will be the arena as two teams are divided and will be captained by the SFC’s Billfish Championship top competitors, including reigning 2022 Champion Capt. Justin Drummond of Team Quantified, 2022 SFC Fan Vote Angler of The Year, Jaselyn Berthelot of Rising Sons, and 2022 SFC Wahoo Champion and Atlantic Division rival Capt. Taylor Sanford with Team Gypsea. The competition will use SFC’s billfish catch-and-release scoring system. The exhibition will showcase the Coast Guard Foundation – the premier non-profit organization supporting active U.S. Coast Guard members, veterans, and their families through investments that support families, bolster unit morale and honor the Coast Guard’s national mission.

The Catch, Powered by Verizon, is a made-for-TV competition pairing SFC angling stars with the NFL’s biggest names and takes place April 18-20 at Pier Sixty-Six, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Viewers can tune in to the broadcast on the CBS Sports Network, Saturday, April 20, from 3-5 p.m.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire