Eagles’ A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith expected to play vs. Colts

Eagles key players on injury report expected to play vs. Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles had several key players on the injury report this week but they’ll be pretty healthy as they face the Colts on Sunday.

The only player the team ruled out was cornerback Josh Jobe, who has missed some time with a hamstring injury.

Since that was the only game status handed out this week, it means that the rest of the Eagles on the report are expected to play.

The following players were full participants in Friday’s practice: A.J. Brown (ankle), DeVonta Smith (knee), Jason Kelce (ankle), Robert Quinn (back), Haason Reddick (thigh), Fletcher Cox (foot), Britain Covey (thigh).

Quinn, 32, popped up on the injury report with a back designation on Thursday and missed practice. But he’ll be good to go on Sunday.

While the Eagles are pretty healthy in terms of the players they have on their 53-man roster, they have put several players on IR in recent weeks. While Jordan Davis, Avonte Maddox and Dallas Goedert are all expected to return at some point this season, they are on Injured Reserve.

The Eagles added a couple veteran defensive linemen this week in NT Linval Joseph and DT Ndamukong Suh. We’ll see if those two will be available on Sunday afternoon. If so, look for Joseph in No. 72 and Suh in No. 74.

The Colts on Friday ruled out DE Kwity Paye (ankle) and TE Jelani Woods (shoulder). But DT DeForest Buckner (neck) and Yannick Ngakoue (back) don’t have game statuses and are expected to play.

