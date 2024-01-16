Eagles injury update: Julio Jones out with concussion originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

TAMPA — The Eagles came into Monday night’s wild-card game against the Buccaneers without A.J. Brown and now they’re without the guy who started in his place.

Veteran Julio Jones suffered a concussion in the first half at Raymond James Stadium and has been ruled out.

Jones, 34, had 3 catches for 22 yards in the first half and was injured after taking a big hit on a 14-yard catch. To Jones’s credit, he did hold on to the football.

Without Jones and Brown, the Eagles are down to four receivers: DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus and Britain Covey. Smith had a monster first half with four catches for 111 yards.

Jones is the NFL’s active leader in receiving yards with 13,703. The 13-year veteran is a future Hall of Famer and added some depth to the Eagles’ receiving corps when he signed during the season. In 11 games with the Eagles in the regular season, Jones had 11 catches for 74 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Without Jones for the rest of this game, the Eagles will probably rely heavily on Watkins, who had three catches for 12 yards in the first half. Watkins had a big performance in a Week 18 loss and said this week that it was a confidence-booster for him.

