Eagles to hold mandatory minicamp in beefed up offseason program

With two new coordinators and new schemes to learn, the Eagles will practice more this spring than in recent years.

After two straight years without a mandatory minicamp, the Eagles will hold one this year in early June.

The NFL released offseason program schedules for all 32 NFL teams on Friday morning. Here’s the Eagles’ offseason schedule:

First day: April 15

OTAs: May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31

Mandatory minicamp: June 4-6

The Eagles will also have a rookie minicamp after the draft and before OTAs.

Coming off the Super Bowl last season, the Eagles held just six voluntary OTA (Organized Team Activities) practices and didn’t not have a mandatory minicamp for the second straight season in 2023. So this is a beefed up spring schedule, which makes sense given the schematic changes coming to the Eagles’ offense and defense in 2024.

While the Eagles still have just six OTA days (out of a possible 10) they joined the rest of the NFL with the mandatory camp. All 32 teams are scheduled to have a mandatory minicamp this spring.

During the NFL’s annual meetings on Tuesday, Sirianni alluded to these upcoming changes.

“Definitely tweaks. You always evaluate everything,” Sirianni said. “Just like you evaluate a play, just like you evaluate your culture. You evaluate your practice and you evaluate how you go about doing things and your process. Your process is not written in stone.

“A good process is one that’s constantly changing for the benefit of your team. … That’s something I do after every phase that we do. ‘Hey, what could we have done better here?’ And that’s an open question to all my coaches and all our leadership and all our guys on our team. What could we do better here? What could we do better there? So there will be some differences that we’ll do as far as our practice goes.”

After a disastrous end to the 2023 season, the Eagles dismissed coordinators on both sides of the ball. Sirianni then hired Kellen Moore to be the new offensive coordinator and Vic Fangio to be the new defensive coordinator. On top of the new schemes, the Eagles will also have plenty of new players, including a new center after the retirement of Jason Kelce.

It definitely makes sense for the Eagles to take advantage of the mandatory minicamp, which is part of the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFLPA. The entire offseason is voluntary until the minicamp June 4-6.

After June 6, the Eagles will be off until training camp begins, likely in late July.

