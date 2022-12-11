The Eagles are up two scores in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.

After opening the game with an 84-yard touchdown drive, the Eagles went 92 yards on their second possession for another touchdown. The score came after head coach Nick Sirianni opted to go for it on fourth-and-seven from the Giants’ 41-yard-line.

Jalen Hurts threw a pass to DeVonta Smith that Giants defensive back Julian Love thought he would pick off, but the ball eluded him and Smith waltzed into the end zone for a score that extend Philly’s lead to 14-0.

Hurts is now 15-of-20 for 138 yards and the Giants have a lot of work to do if they want to avoid a blowout at home.

Eagles go for it on fourth, get a Jalen Hurts to Devonta Smith touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk