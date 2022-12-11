Eagles go for it on fourth, get a Jalen Hurts to Devonta Smith touchdown

Josh Alper
·1 min read

The Eagles are up two scores in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.

After opening the game with an 84-yard touchdown drive, the Eagles went 92 yards on their second possession for another touchdown. The score came after head coach Nick Sirianni opted to go for it on fourth-and-seven from the Giants’ 41-yard-line.

Jalen Hurts threw a pass to DeVonta Smith that Giants defensive back Julian Love thought he would pick off, but the ball eluded him and Smith waltzed into the end zone for a score that extend Philly’s lead to 14-0.

Hurts is now 15-of-20 for 138 yards and the Giants have a lot of work to do if they want to avoid a blowout at home.

