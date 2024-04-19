Eagles drop home baseball game to Ozark 2-0

Apr. 18—The Joplin Eagles baseball team entered Thursday's game against Ozark looking to put the brakes on a three-game skid.

Unfortunately for the Eagles (6-14), that would not be the case as they fell 2-0 to the Tigers at Joplin High School.

Ozark starter Cooper Pumphrey logged a gem, hurling a complete-game two-hitter on 106 pitches.

After two scoreless innings, Ozark (11-11) got on the board with two runs in the top of the third inning.

The Tigers got their first run when Gannon Miller was hit by a pitch with bases loaded, bringing home Alex Nimmo. Ozark made it 2-0 when University of Arkansas commit Hudson Roberts scored on a fielder's choice.

The Eagles managed to load the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning with no outs but Ozark's Pumphrey struck out two straight and induced a ground ball out to end the threat.

Cole Lawrence (1 for 2) and Braxon Gough (1 for 2) logged Joplin's only hits. Lawrence added a stolen base and was caught stealing once.

Nimmo and Roberts both recorded two hits for the Tigers.

Pumphrey gave up no runs on two hits, while striking out 11 and walking four.

Starter David Bhend shouldered the loss for Joplin after giving up two runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and no walks in six innings of work.

Joe Jasper gave up no runs on no hits in an inning of relief.

Neither team recorded an error in the game.

Joplin entertains Kickapoo (7-17) at 4:30 p.m. Monday.