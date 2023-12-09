Eagles' Dom DiSandro barred from sideline vs. Cowboys for altercation with 49ers' Dre Greenlaw

Dre Greenlaw of the San Francisco 49ers exchanges words with Philadelphia Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The NFL is barring Philadelphia Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro from the sidelines for Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys due to his role in last week's confrontation with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, according to multiple reports Saturday morning.

DiSandro and other Eagles personnel met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday in New York as the league continues its review of the incident, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Potentially facing further discipline, DiSandro will still travel to Dallas.

The Eagles accepted the league's ruling in a statement issued Saturday.

“This is an ongoing conversation with the NFL, and we are going to respect the restriction that is currently in place," the Eagles said, via Ian Rapoport. "Although Dom will not be on the sideline this Sunday, he will continue to fulfill his role with the team in all other capacities."

The altercation occurred during the fourth quarter of San Francisco's 42-19 win. Greenlaw tackled Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith after the whistle, drawing a 15-yard penalty for the late hit. Since Greenlaw made the tackle near the Eagles sideline, plenty of Smith's teammates were in range to react.

As Greenlaw and Smith exchanged words, DiSandro stepped in. In a Monday news conference, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni claimed DiSandro was attempting to "defuse" the situation. But DiSandro put his hands on Greenlaw and seemingly shoved him. Both of them were ejected.

The NFL sent a memo to each team Wednesday:

"Please ensure that all members of your game-day staff understand that their role does not extend to being involved with game day altercations and that they must refrain from such involvement."

In addition to DiSandro's temporary removal from the sideline, Greenlaw has reportedly been fined $10,927 for the hit that started it all.

After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Greenlaw deserved the penalty but he never plays with malicious intent.

"That's why he was so frustrated, because he was trying so hard not to break the rules," Shanahan said.

Teammate Fred Warner said on his podcast that Greenlaw was completely unfazed by the situation after the game. When Greenlaw was asked about it Wednesday, the linebacker said that he and DiSandro hashed it out.

"We just exchanged a formal apology just between me and [Niners general manager John Lynch] and some of the same people that we do know that in the building and stuff like that," Greenlaw said. "He seemed like a genuine guy. Seemed like a guy that everybody loved in the building. So, I hate that, honestly. I really hate that it even escalated and went to that."

San Francisco is slated to host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, hours before the Eagles' matchup kicks off in Dallas.