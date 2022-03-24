Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon gets an up-close look at Penn State’s pro day
#Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on hand for PSU Pro Day.
— Andrew DiCecco (@ADiCeccoNFL) March 24, 2022
The Eagles are adjusting and retooling their defensive personnel to properly fit Jonathan Gannon’s scheme.
The Penn State Nittany Lions are holding their pro day on Thursday and the Eagles defensive coordinator has a birds eye view of several top flight defenders.
The player for Gannon to watch was Penn State star safety Jaquan Brisker.
A freakish athlete that can do it all from the safety position, Brisker can cover out of the slot, play the run from the box, or hover as a deep safety.
Other players to watch were Arnold Ebikiete, a talented pass rusher.
