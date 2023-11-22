Eagles-Chiefs drew Monday Night Football's largest audience in 27 years

The Eagles-Chiefs game on Monday night was the premier game of the 2023 regular season. The Super Bowl rematch was going to draw big ratings. The question was: How big?

It turns out enormous.

The Eagles' 21-17 win was viewed by an average of 29.02 million viewers across ABC (15.55 million), ESPN (11.49 million), ESPN2's "Manningcast" (1.92 million) and ESPN Deportes (64K).

It was the largest audience for a Monday night regular-season game since the Cowboys' 21-6 win over the Packers on Nov. 18, 1996, drew 31.45 million viewers.

Monday's game averaged a 14.9 rating.

It was the most-watched NFL game this season across all networks and the most-watched television program since the same two teams played in Super Bowl LVII in February.

The Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game annually draws monster ratings, but their game against the Commanders on Thursday will have a hard time topping Monday night's numbers.