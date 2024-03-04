Eagles center Jason Kelce to officially retire from the NFL

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will officially retire from the NFL after 13 seasons, he announced during a press conference Monday.

It's the end of an era.

Kelce, 36, had contemplated retirement before, but decided to come back, each time with the hopes of leading the Eagles to another Super Bowl.

Multiple reports in January said Kelce told his teammates the Eagles' playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would likely be his last game as an NFL player. However, he later said he was unsure about his future.

Eagles fans have been preparing for the possibility of Kelce's retirement since January, sending thank-you messages on social media.

Kelce, a native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, started his college career as a walk-on linebacker for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, before transitioning to the offensive line. The center was then a sixth-round draft pick for the Eagles in 2011.

He played in 193 games over his 13 seasons. Kelce made the Pro Bowl seven times and earned first-team All-Pro honors in six of the past seven seasons. He and the Eagles won the Super Bowl during the 2017 campaign after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33.

