Eagles are bringing in former Bengals 1st-round pick John Ross for a tryout

The Eagles are hosting a familiar name at their rookie minicamp, as former Bengals first-round pick John Ross will try out for the team.

Ross held the record for the fastest 40-yard dash time at the NFL scouting combine at 4.22 seconds. Former Texas and Chiefs’ new rookie receiver Xavier Worthy broke it back in March.

The Eagles liked Ross in the first round of the 2017 draft. Seven years later, they’ll bring him for a tryout: https://t.co/IT0zdlRNiZ — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 28, 2024

In five seasons with the Bengals and Giants, Ross logged 62 catches for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns.

