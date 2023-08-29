Eagles announce initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season.

After weeks of training camp, three joint practices and three preseason games, the Eagles trimmed their 90-man roster to 53 players by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

This is just an initial 53-man roster. There will be more changes to come. Remember, the Eagles claimed three players last year and had to shuffle the deck a bit.

But this is a starting point. Here’s the initial 53-man roster:

Quarterback: (3) Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee

The Eagles waived incumbent third-stringer Ian Book in favor of sixth-round pick McKee, who had an excellent preseason. While Mariota struggled this summer, McKee was a pleasant surprise and there might be some hope he can grow into that backup role for the 2024 season.

Running back: (4) Kenny Gainwell, D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott

Miles Sanders left in free agency this offseason so the Eagles have a new-look running back room. Gainwell is the top returner but is also joined by Scott, Swift and Penny. They will use some sort of running back by committee approach. While fans were excited to see Trey Sermon this preseason, he didn’t do enough to make the roster. There’s a good chance we see Sermon on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Receiver: (4) A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus

The Eagles waived their top punt returner Britain Covey, who dealt with a hamstring injury during training camp. Covey didn’t make the initial roster in 2022 either but still ended up as their punt returner on the practice squad. They also waived Devon Allen and Joseph Ngata and cut Greg Ward Jr., leaving them with just four receivers on their initial 53-man roster. It’s important to note this is just the initial 53.

Tight end: (4) Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam

Just when it looked like the Eagles were running back the trio of tight ends from the 2022 season, they made a trade. The Eagles traded for Okwuegbunam, who was expected to be waived by the Broncos. They reportedly traded away a 2025 sixth-round pick and got a seventh back in the deal with Denver. Goedert is already one of the best tight ends in the NFL and the Eagles seemed comfortable with Stoll and Calcaterra behind him. Stoll is more known for his blocking ability and Calcaterra for his catching ability, but both have taken strides in the area that’s lacking.

The Eagles cut veteran Dan Arnold and waived Tyree Jackson and Brady Russell this week. One or two of those guys could be back on the practice squad.

Offensive line: (9) Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Lane Johnson, Tyler Steen, Jack Driscoll, Fred Johnson, Sua Opeta

The Eagles were obviously going to keep their top five starters and third-round pick Steen. After that, Fred Johnson earned his roster spot and the two-year deal he signed just before the third preseason game and the Eagles still value Driscoll’s versatility. Opeta made the roster over Josh Sills. The Eagles kept 10 offensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster last year. And nine this season.

Defensive tackle: (7) Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Marlton Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo, Kentavius Street

The Eagles lost Pro Bowler Javon Hargrave in free agency but still have a deep unit after bringing back Cox and drafting Carter in the first round. Add them to Williams and Davis and this unit is looking pretty strong. At the back end of the position, the Eagles kept a bunch at least through this initial roster.

Edge rusher: (6) Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Derek Barnett, Patrick Johnson

While Reddick recently had thumb surgery, he’s expected to play Week 1, headlining a deep group of edge rushers in 2023. The other top starter, Sweat, also returns, as does Graham. And then the Eagles drafted Smith with the No. 30 pick in the draft. The Eagles waived Kyron Johnson, who could return to the practice squad. Barnett has made the initial 53-man roster after reports that his agent was looking for a possible trade to get Barnett more playing time in 2023.

Linebacker: (3) Nakobe Dean, Zach Cunningham, Christian Elliss

This position has been a question mark for much of the offseason and the Eagles kept just three. We all knew Dean was the top linebacker but the other spots were very much in question. Cunningham was signed on Aug. 6 and outlasted Myles Jack, who retired. Cunningham earned a roster spot and very likely a starting gig. Nicholas Morrow, who began camp as the favorite to be a starter, was released. The Eagles lost special teams ace Shaun Bradley to a torn Achilles this preseason; he’s on IR.

Cornerback: (7) Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Josh Jobe, Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks, Mario Goodrich

After an interesting offseason, the Eagles have their three starters — Slay, Bradberry and Maddox — back for the second season together. After that, Jobe is the top backup outside and Ringo is a developmental corner who the team drafted this spring. The Eagles also opted to keep UDFA Eli Ricks from Alabama. Ricks had a nice preseason. They also kept Goodrich as the backup nickel cornerback.

A note: The Eagles lost backup corner/special teamer Zech McPhearson to a torn Achilles this preseason; he’s on IR.

Safety: (4) Reed Blankenship, Justin Evans, Sydney Brown, Terrell Edmunds

Like linebacker, the Eagles lost both of their starting safeties from the 2022 season and had to rebuild. One of these spots was always reserved for Reed Blankenship, who had a tremendous training camp. After that? The Eagles kept three others but not K’Von Wallace. The Eagles released their former fourth-round pick Wallace, who had a nice summer and got some first-team reps but was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Specialists: (2) Jake Elliott, Rick Lovato

Surprise! The Eagles cut punter Arryn Siposs and are now looking to replace him. Siposs improved in 2022 but was still inconsistent. Even though he outlasted Ty Zentner in camp, the Eagles still decided to cut him on Tuesday. The other two were roster locks.

