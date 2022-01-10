Eagles announce 6 roster moves as team begins preparation for wild card matchup vs. Bucs

The Eagles have also placed WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, TE Tyree Jackson, and T/G Brett Toth on Reserve/Injured and signed RB Jason Huntley from the practice squad to the active roster. The team has also released K Matt McCrane and RB Kerryon Johnson from the practice squad. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 10, 2022

After activating 11 players from off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Eagles announced 5 more roster moves, including one personnel decision that head coach Nick Sirianni actually backpedaled on.

Philadelphia placed three players on injured reserve, while also adding a player to the active roster, and waiving two players from the practice squad.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

The Eagles placed Arcega-Whiteside on injured reserve, ending his third season in the NFL and setting Howie Roseman up for an offseason decision.

Tyree Jackson

Jackson’s season is over after he suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Breth Toth

Toth’s season is over after he left Saturday’s loss with a lower-body injury.

Jason Huntley

Sirianni initially said he was unsure about getting Huntley onto the active roster to help on special teams.

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni liked what he saw from Jason Huntley vs. Dallas as runner and returner but said "it'll be tough" to have him active vs. Bucs given numbers needed at RB and other positions. — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) January 10, 2022

The playoffs are all about field position and Huntley could be a major improvement over Jalen Reagor in the return game.

Jason Huntley returns the kickoff 35-yds to PHI 36#Cowboys 10 #Eagles 7 Q1 pic.twitter.com/onr1mrpHkB — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 9, 2022

Kerryon Johnson

Kerryon Johnson was released from the practice squad after getting signed for depth following injuries to Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard.

