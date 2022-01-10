Eagles announce 6 roster moves as team begins preparation for wild card matchup vs. Bucs

Glenn Erby
·2 min read
After activating 11 players from off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Eagles announced 5 more roster moves, including one personnel decision that head coach Nick Sirianni actually backpedaled on.

Philadelphia placed three players on injured reserve, while also adding a player to the active roster, and waiving two players from the practice squad.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Eagles placed Arcega-Whiteside on injured reserve, ending his third season in the NFL and setting Howie Roseman up for an offseason decision.

Tyree Jackson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Jackson’s season is over after he suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Breth Toth

Toth’s season is over after he left Saturday’s loss with a lower-body injury.

Jason Huntley

Dallas Cowboys free safety Damontae Kazee (18) trips up Philadelphia Eagles running back Jason Huntley (32) up during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Sirianni initially said he was unsure about getting Huntley onto the active roster to help on special teams.

The playoffs are all about field position and Huntley could be a major improvement over Jalen Reagor in the return game.

Kerryon Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kerryon Johnson was released from the practice squad after getting signed for depth following injuries to Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard.

