Eagles announce 5 roster moves ahead of wild card matchup vs. Bucs

Roster Moves: Eagles have signed TE Richard Rodgers from the practice squad to the active roster. The team has also activated G/T Kayode Awosika from the practice squad for #TBvsPHI as a COVID replacement and WR KeeSean Johnson and DE Cameron Malveaux as standard elevations. pic.twitter.com/W3SzWrk9kT — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 15, 2022

The Eagles announced five roster moves in advance of Sunday’s road postseason matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s home game against Philadelphia in the Wild Card Round of the 2021 NFC Playoffs, including activating inside linebacker Lavonte David and running back Giovani Bernard off injured reserve while releasing wide receiver Justin Watson and cornerback Rashard Robinson to make room on the roster.

Tampa Bay also elevated both tight end Codey McElroy and running back Kenjon Barner from the practice squad.

Star running back Leonard Fournette will miss the matchup with a lingering hamstring injury.

Richard Rodgers

A veteran of the playoffs, Rodgers is on the roster for Tyree Jackson, who suffered a knee injury against the Cowboys last Sunday and was placed on injured reserve.

Rodgers has 13 catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns in 10 playoff games, and he’ll back up Jack Stoll and Dallas Goedert.

Elevated G/T Kayode Awosika

The Eagles elevated Awosika as a COVID-19 replacement. Awosika made his NFL debut in the loss to Dallas, logging 43 snaps.

WR KeeSean Johnson



Cardinals Mini Camp

Johnson is a 6-1, 201-pound wide receiver who spent his first two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. This will be his first playoff game.

DE Cameron Malveaux

Malveaux has been elevated from the practice squad for each of the past three games, logging 66 total snaps on defense.

Placed DT Marlon Tuipulotu on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The former USC star played 26 snaps on defense in last Sunday’s finale against the Cowboys.

