Eagles adding another free agent linebacker on 1-year deal

A couple days after agreeing to terms with former Pro Bowler Devin White, the Eagles added another linebacker on Saturday evening.

The Eagles agreed to terms with veteran Oren Burks on a one-year deal, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The deal was first reported by Dianna Russini of The Athletic, who says the contract is worth up to $2.5 million.

Burks, who will turn 29 in a few days, played the last two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and spent the four seasons before that with the Green Bay Packers. In his career, Burks has played in 91 games with 15 starts and has 176 total tackles. He has been a core special teams player too.

Burks (6-3, 233) saw his most action on defense last season with the 49ers. He started five games for the 49ers and played a career-high 326 defensive snaps (34%). He finished the year with 46 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception and 3 tackles for loss.

The Packers took Burks in the third round (No. 88 overall) back in the 2018 draft out of Vanderbilt but he started just seven games in four seasons in Green Bay.

While Burks has played mostly as a backup linebacker during his career, he has been a core special-teamer, playing over 75% of his team’s special teams snaps in four of his six previous NFL seasons.

With the Eagles, Burks will join a linebacker room that includes the recently signed White, third-year player Nakobe Dean and second-year UDFA Ben VanSumeren.

It’s probably not a guarantee that Burks will make the Eagles’ roster but he’ll have a very good shot and can be a special teamer who might fight for playing time on defense.

