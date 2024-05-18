EA Sports releases gameplay trailer for EA Sports College Football 25

The march to the return of the fan-favorite video game franchise continued this week with a look at the first official gameplay trailer for EA Sports College Football 25. Penn State was featured in multiple shots within the trailer released by EA Sports.

The long-awaited return of EA Sports’ college football video game franchise will be official later this summer (the release date was confirmed for July 19), and the attention to detail to the various traditions and pageantry that comes with college football is once again in the spotlight with this first look from EA Sports. The college football video game franchise has always respected various traditions at schools represented in the game, and this year’s revival of the franchise seems to hit all of the details with spot-on detail.

Penn State gets three moments in the spotlight with a look at a primetime whiteout crowd in Beaver Stadium, players linking arms as they prepare to enter the field, and the Blue Band drum major completing a flip in the pregame drill.

Penn State getting some good spots in the @EASPORTSCollege trailer! pic.twitter.com/pLyIHLRFwz — Nittany Lions Wire (@NittanyLionWire) May 18, 2024

Of course, there may be some graphical inaccuracies players may have to endure, which is bound to be expected.

Of course, some will say the graphics in the game are pretty inaccurate. A packed house for a Pitt football game? pic.twitter.com/52c6PwLxA0 — Nittany Lions Wire (@NittanyLionWire) May 18, 2024

You can view the official gameplay trailer below.

EA Sports College Football is scheduled to be released on July 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S models. Will you be picking this one up?

