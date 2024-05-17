EA Sports’ ‘College Football’ to Return With First Game in a Decade This July

?si=l-re2Y0bt7KYQark

EA Sports’ College Football video game franchise will be making its long-awaited return, a decade after releasing its last title. The college counterpart to Madden NFL ceased releasing games in 2014 after EA failed to renew its licensing contract with the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association).

In 2021, it was revealed that a new deal was in the works and that EA would be putting out another College Football no sooner than 2023, requiring a lengthier timeline as developers would have to make the game from scratch to run on newer consoles.

The first trailer for College Football 25 is out now, previewing the overhauled modern-era title. Spanning 134 schools, the CF25 is set to launch this June for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

New to the game is CampusIQ, a range of tools and features that allow players to create and test their strategies ahead of duking it out on the football field. The “Wear & Tear System” lets users monitor player health and assess the risk of injury, while “Pre-Snap Recognition” serves to gauge the decision-making behind each snap.

Additional revamped modes lets users compete as either a player or a coach and tie-in more of the dynamics of college life, such as having to maintain one’s GPA and build trust with their coach to get more time on the field.

“EA Sports College Football is BACK! We’ve felt the passion and anticipation of college football fans every step of the way since we first announced this game, and we’re ecstatic to finally be able to show everyone what we’ve been building,” EA Sports SVP and Group GM Daryl Holt said. “College Football 25 is built with authenticity at its core, inspired by experiences our fans have loved from our games, and fully evolved to reflect modern college football – all of which will immerse them in the sights, sounds, and true-to-life gameplay of the sport they love.”

Watch the official trailer for College Football 25 above. The game is out for release on July 19.