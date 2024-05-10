EA Sports College Football 25 deluxe edition finally listed, but when will it release?

We are getting closer to the release of EA Sports College Football 25, the title that will revive the video game giant’s dormant college football video game franchise for the first time in over a decade (11 years to be exact, but who’s counting?). While the wait continues for a new trailer and an official release date, the title has started to make its way to the digital storefronts.

On Friday, the PlayStation Store from Sony listed EA Sports College Football 25, thus giving us a look at a possible cover for the deluxe edition of the game. In the image attached to Sony’s digital store featured the likenesses of six different current players, the first for the franchise as you may well know by now.

The game is also currently appearing on Microsoft’s online Xbox store, but there is no release date attached yet. The Xbox store listing also does not feature the same image shown on the PlayStation Store.

The six players prominently shown are Michigan’s Donovan Edwards, Colorado’s Travis Hunter, Texas‘ Quinn Ewers, Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins, Georgia’s Carson Beck, and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe. A number of other schools are shown in the image as players are coming out of a tunnel. If you look closely off to the right of the image, what appears to be a Penn State helmet may be seen.

The deluxe edition cover of EA Sports College Football 25 just dropped on the PlayStation Store 👀 pic.twitter.com/gNhc2kbO5F — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 10, 2024

Of course, the apparent lack of a blue stripe could suggest this is not a Penn State helmet after all. A helmet directly above Beck’s Georgia helmet could bt a possible candidate as well for a Penn State helmet, but it is hard to tell if there is an apparent logo on the left side of the helmet or if that is an air hole in the helmet sticking out.

What we do know is that Penn State will be, to borrow a phrase from EA Sports, in the game. A number of Penn State players have confirmed they will be included in the game as well, including running back Nick Singleton. Now we just need to get a confirmed release date.

EA Sports College Football 25 is expected to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S this summer. Sorry Nintendo Switch owners, but we are out of luck on this one, unfortunately. But maybe there is hope for EA Sports College Football 26 on the successor to the Switch next year?

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on X, Facebook, and Threads.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire