Penn State RB Nick Singleton will be in EA Sports College Football 25

College football video game fans are in for a real treat later this summer when EA Sports finally brings its college football video game franchise back from the dead. EA Sports College Football 25 is set for a summer release, with a confirmed launch date still to be announced. But the video game giant is busy getting the hype started months ahead of schedule with schools and players being confirmed to be included in the first iteration of a college football video game in over a decade.

Penn State has confirmed it will be included in the game, and a computer rendering of the Nittany Lion mascot was seen in the first official video tease of the upcoming title from EA Sports recently. And now details have come out confirming how players choosing to be a part of the game will be compensated. Every FBS player is eligible to opt-in to being included in the game for a return of $600 and a free copy of the game from EA Sports. Among those who have announced they are opting in is Penn State running back Nick Singleton.

Singleton posted a graphic on his Instagram account this week confirming he is in the game. It has been reported EA Sports will have increased packages for some more notable athletes who become ambassadors for the franchise. Judging by the graphic and the hashtag used on Singleton’s Instagram post, it may be safe to assume Singleton is a part of that marketing strategy.

EA Sports College Football is expected to be made available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. There are no reports of the game being made available on Nintendo Switch or PC at this time, which would be a real bummer for those of us dreaming of taking the game on the go with the Switch (honestly, I’d be perfectly fine if EA Sports decided to serve up a port of NCAA Football 14 with updated rosters and dump it on the Switch).

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire