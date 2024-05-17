EA Sports College Football 25 reveal: Dynasty Mode, Road to Glory, Team Builder return

The cover of the EA Sports College Football 25 reveal trailer.

The gameplay details and game modes of EA Sports College Football 25 have finally been revealed.

When the game releases on July 19, players will be able to play revamped Road to Glory and Dynasty modes while getting the most-desired feature of all: Team Builder.

The franchise has always been known for its Dynasty Mode − where players could be the head coach of any team and turn their program into a powerhouse − and Road to Glory, where you play as a custom player with the goal of winning the Heisman Trophy. The two modes will be back and will receive plenty of upgrades from NCAA Football 14.

In Dynasty Mode, specific coaching styles and skill trees will be back, but the big change is in recruiting. Not only can players recruit high school prospects, but the transfer portal will also be involved, allowing players to change their roster by bringing in athletes from other schools. However, you don't have to win national championships with just the 134 FBS teams in the game. Team Builder is back, the tool that allowed players to create their own school with its own logo, name, field, stadium and roster. The feature will be available online just like in past iterations.

Team Builder was a popular function in NCAA Football since it allowed users to download any team made with it. Players could see what it would be like to play with fictional college teams from movies, or with completely customized teams, some of which became the subjects of popular YouTube series.

There will be more features than just playing games in Road to Glory. Users will manage their custom player's schedule, GPA and branding. A new addition will be the ability to enter the transfer portal.

What's new with EA Sports College Football 25 gameplay?

EA Sports says the game will use a feature called CampusIQ, which "brings to life the true depth of college football through wide open, fast-paced gameplay across all 134 FBS schools in all areas of the game."

When playing the game, there will be a wear-and-tear system where players' health and fatigue will play a role in how they perform. Users can make strategic substitutions to avoid injury or costly mistakes. Pre-snap recognition to execute plays will also depend on whether high-skill veterans or untested freshmen are on the field.

EA Sports has emphasized it wants to bring the pageantry and atmosphere of college football to the game, and it says every school will have its own "unique touches." There are distinctive team run-outs, rivalry rituals, synchronized crowd chants, real game-day audio, fight songs and mascots that will make it "feel like home everywhere you look." Homefield advantage will also be back at some of the most hostile places to play.

It's been confirmed there will be different broadcasters in the game, and now we know who they will be: Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the marquee games while Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack will call all other games.

What new modes are in EA Sports College Football 25?

In addition to Dynasty Mode and Road to Glory, EA Sports College Football 25 will have a Road to the College Football Playoff mode. This online mode sees players facing off with others across all consoles, with players working their way up the polls to make the College Football Playoff, eventually squaring off with other players for the national championship.

Ultimate Team will also be back, which was introduced in NCAA Football 14. Its style will be similar to the Madden franchise where users can make their own team of college football stars, past or present, to play against the computer or other online players.

EA Sports College Football 25 is now available for pre-order.

