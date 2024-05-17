EA drops trailer for College Football 25

If you are obsessed with college football like us, you cannot wait for the triumphant return of EA Sports College Football franchise. College Football 25 is set for a release date of July 19 and after a more than 10-year hiatus, we are hyped.

The hype level took a step up on Friday when EA released the trailer for the upcoming game and it was everything we have been waiting for.

The game is set to have four game modes, Dynasty, Road to Glory, College Football Ultimate Team and Road to the College Football Playoff. Team Builder will also be included where you can create your own program from the ground up.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: College Football 25 Official Trailer:pic.twitter.com/qxd4eJ8B63 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 17, 2024

The cover for College Football 25 will feature Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards and Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

