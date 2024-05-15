EA Sports College Football 25 cover leaked

If you are a college football fan and a video game fan, the return of EA Sports College Football franchise is like Christmas in the Summer. There’s been no official release date set but we expect it to be somewhere in mid-July. May 16 is supposed to be the official date for the cover image release but the MUTLeaks X account appears to have leaked the cover a day early.

According to the image they put out, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards will be the trio of cover athletes. EA’s college football franchise returns after more than 10 years.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire