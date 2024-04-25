Dyche on Mykolenko, derby win and Calvert-Lewin

Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game at home to Brentford.

Here are the key lines from the Everton boss:

Left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko is unlikely to be available for Saturday's game because of an ankle injury he sustained against Liverpool. Dyche said he needs to have a scan and the early signs "are not great."

Club captain Seamus Coleman is also unavailable "but is getting closer" to returning to the matchday squad.

On the derby win on Wednesday night: "I am very pleased for so many reasons. Firstly, for the performance which I thought was very good. Then the tactical side we got right and they delivered it on the night. It was a win on all levels and not just because we got three points."

He said the atmosphere in Goodison Park "is so powerful" at the moment and praised the fans for sticking by the team.

On being 16th in the table, despite the point deductions: "It certainly says we are sticking to task. I am proud of the players for that because there has been challenges and not helpful ones."

He said he does not see it as they are safe from relegation yet, but is glad they "can control the situation" now.

On Dominic Calvert-Lewin's performance: "He was excellent. His physical performance was outstanding. I said to him afterwards 'that is the sort of performance that gets you back around the England squad'."