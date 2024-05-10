Dyche donates 'lucky' tracksuit for charity

Fans have a chance of winning a famous footballing tracksuit - after Everton manager Sean Dyche decided his new sportswear look was here to stay.

The Toffees boss was invariably seen wearing a suit in the dugout but changed tack after a switch to less formal wear coincided with a winning run.

Everton are currently unbeaten with 10 points from four matches since the switch, securing their top flight status.

Now Dyche is donating the lucky duds to help raise funds for Everton in the Community, the club’s official charity.

The former Burnley manager, who first donned the tracksuit for a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest, has played down his wardrobe's relevance but said he was happy to use the hype to raise money.

The charity offers more than 50 programmes covering a range of social issues including health, poverty and employability.

“Although I don’t necessarily buy in to the narrative that the tracksuit has been a key part of the recent wins, I’m pleased we have an opportunity to raise valuable funds for a real worthwhile cause," Dyche said.

“This club and its supporters have a lot to be proud about, and one of those is the work of its pioneering charity, Everton in the Community, which I know has an excellent reputation in supporting thousands of individuals across the city.”

Random draw

The raffle comes after Dyche was named the Premier League's manager of the month for April.

The Blues took 13 points of a possible 18 and recorded four consecutive wins at home – without conceding a goal – hauling them clear of the relegation run-in. One of the victories was over city rivals Liverpool.

The raffle will close at midnight on Monday 3 June and a winner will be drawn at random.

