Dunleavy spotted in France scouting projected top-five draft pick

Mike Dunleavy got a head start to his European summer, but it was far from a vacation for the Warriors general manager.

Dunleavy, Warriors assistant general manager Larry Harris and Santa Cruz Warriors general manager David Fatoki were spotted in France over the weekend watching top NBA draft prospect Zaccharie Risacher (h/t Yahoo! Sports).

Dunleavy, Santa Cruz Warriors GM David Fatoki and GSW Assistant GM Larry Harris in the house to see Zaccharie Risacher https://t.co/I4AvDNBDXE — Kevin Danna (@kevo408) May 4, 2024

Risacher, who plays for JL Bourg of the LNB Pro A, is widely considered one of the best players in the 2024 draft class.

The 6-foot-10 French forward finished with 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting, with eight rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes.

Risacher is averaging 10.1 points on 43.6-percent shooting and 3.9 rebounds in 31 games. He also played in the EuroCup, where he averaged 13.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in 17 games.

The 19-year-old currently is projected to go No. 1 overall, per Tankathon, with the Detroit Pistons landing him with the top pick.

With Sunday's NBA draft lottery approaching Sunday, Golden State has a 3.8 percent chance of securing a top-four selection in next month's draft. If the Warriors don't land one of the first four picks, they will lose their selection to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The draft is set for June 26.

