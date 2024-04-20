Dunfermline 0-0 Queen's Park: Hosts' slender play-off hopes are ended

Chris Kane came closest to scoring for Dunfermline [SNS]

Dunfermline saw their thin hopes of reaching the Scottish Premiership play-offs ended at East End Park after a bore draw against Queen's Park.

James McPake's side needed a win to keep alive any chance of reaching the top four, but failed to break down Callum Davidson's stubborn Spiders.

Charlie Fox made his first start for Queen's Park since December as Davidson looked to strengthen his defence, and the big defender helped blunt Dunfermline's attack.

Chris Kane came closest to securing a winner, his right-foot strike saved at close range by Calum Ferrie.

Queen's Park remain in the relegation play-off spot, a point adrift of Inverness CT.