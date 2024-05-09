Dundalk player handed 10-game ban for alleged abuse of match official

Dundalk's George Shelvey has been given a 10-game ban by a Football Association of Ireland [FAI] disciplinary committee over an alleged racial or discriminatory comment towards a match official.

The goalkeeper was shown a red card after the final whistle of his side's 2-1 loss to Drogheda United on Monday.

An independent disciplinary committee of the FAI found the 23-year-old to be in "breach of regulations on racism/discrimination" relating to "abuse towards a match official".

A statement said: "The FAI and League of Ireland maintains a strict zero tolerance approach towards any act of racism/discrimination and are committed to ensuring that League of Ireland matches remain a safe and welcoming environment for everyone."

Dundalk, who are bottom of the League of Ireland, can appeal the independent disciplinary committee's decision.

Shelvey signed for Dundalk from Nottingham Forest in February.