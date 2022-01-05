Duke's Mike Krzyzewski exchanges words with Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe during game

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski exchanged words with a Georgia Tech player Tuesday night during the Blue Devil's 69-57 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

With less than six minutes remaining, Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe appeared to point directly at Krzyzewski after making a layup while Krzyzewski was calling for a timeout.

The Hall of Fame coach was seen visibly irritated as he walked onto the court to address Devoe's gesture with an official.

In a post-game press conference, Yellow Jackets coach Josh Pastner said he would discuss the situation with Devoe and would keep their conversation private, sharing that Devoe is a "really good kid and good player," that has nothing but respect for Krzyzewski.

"No matter what the situation is, no player should ever talk to an opposing coach," Pastner said. "I would talk to Michael and have that private conversation with him. I know Michael Devoe has nothing but the highest level of respect for Coach K. I think anybody in the game of basketball or the game of life would have the same in terms of the highest level of respect, because not only is he one of the greatest in the history of the sport as a coach but he's also just a great human being as well, too."

Coach Pastner on his lengthy exchange with Coach K after the game and the exchange between K and Michael Devoe. pic.twitter.com/RSvWPFc6hl — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) January 5, 2022

Devoe told media that he believes Krzyzewski "took it the wrong way," sharing he was talking to the bench during the game and not directly to Krzyzewski.

Story continues

"He said 'you don't know who you're talking to,' " Devoe said of his exchange with the coach. "But I was just trying to compete with them. That's all there was. So I guess he took it the wrong way. But me as a competitor, I want to beat Duke.

"I went and apologized after the game and everything like that."

Krzyzewski spoke to both Devoe and Pastner after the game, but did not address the interaction during the press conference.

Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils will next take on Miami Saturday at home.

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @analisbailey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mike Krzyzewski exchanges words with Georgia Tech player during game