Duke vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Duke vs Northwestern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ryan Field, Evanston, IL

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Duke (1-0), Northwestern (1-0)

Duke vs Northwestern Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

The defense pitched a gem in the 30-0 win over Temple, allowing just 179 yards and doing everything right in the shutout. While the D was holding up, QB Riley Leonard was rolling on the other side with a nearly perfect performance while leading the team with 64 rushing yards.

Northwestern might be coming off a massive day offensively against Nebraska back in Dublin, but this isn’t going to be a high-octane attack that will do that on a regular basis.

As long as the Duke D can continue to hold up against the run – and do it early; don’t let the Wildcats get into a groove – the offensive side should be able to control the clock.

However …

Why Northwestern Will Win

Maybe the Northwestern offense really is that good.

Everything clicked against Nebraska with a strong, tough day on the ground to go along with a 314-yard day against Ryan Hilinski. Combine the revamped offensive attack with two weeks off after the win over the Huskers to rest up and prepare, and this should be a fresh group ready to do more.

On the other side, Duke ran for 172 yards against Temple but struggled a wee bit outside of a few big dashes. The Wildcat defensive front that held up outside of one big run against Nebraska should control the game.

What’s Going To Happen

Which one is more real?

They both had good openings in completely different ways, but the Duke offense isn’t going to be nearly as efficient as it was against the Owls and Northwestern should play with a whole other level of confidence after the win over the Huskers.

The Wildcats will be balanced again.

Duke vs Northwestern Prediction, Line

Northwestern 26, Duke 17

Line: Northwestern -10, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Duke vs Northwestern Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

