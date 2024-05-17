'We are due a result against Old Firm' - O'Carroll

St Mirren's performances against the Old Firm have merited points on the board, says assistant manager Diarmuid O'Carroll.

The Buddies have enjoyed a successful season - qualifying for European football for the first time in 37 years - but have endured a rotten record against Celtic and Rangers.

Having lost seven out of seven meetings with the Glasgow outfits this term, O'Carroll is eyeing an eye-catching result when they travel to the champions on trophy day.

“We are trying to finish on a high,” he said.

“We are due a result from our performances against the Old Firm. We are yet to do it so we would love to do it on Saturday.

“We got five points off Celtic and Rangers last season. Obviously that doesn’t sound that many out of 24 but when you consider the gulf between the size of clubs, five points can be massive. Last year it was about a ninth of our total tally.

“We haven’t managed to do it this year. We have had lots of positive praise from the managers, lots of positive praise from players for how we play and how we set up.

“We will stick with our plan, we are preparing the exact same way and it would be fantastic to be able to go there and win.”