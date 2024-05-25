Dudgeon named Godley AD, football coach

May 24—Danny Dudgeon has been named Godley ISD boys athletic director and Wildcat Football head coach. His first day is Tuesday.

He replaces Curtis Lowery, who stepped down in April for a position as head coach for Throckmorton.

Dudgeon is currently the head football coach and athletic director in Clyde, where the Bulldogs went 11-2 in 2023 finishing as district champions with the second best record in school history while breaking seven school records. The coach has been in Clyde for three years, with "Dave Campbell's Texas Football" naming the team as 3A Team of the Year and as one of the most improved across all classifications.

"Coach Dudgeon is an outstanding leader and is a great fit for Godley," Superintendent Rich Dear. "I have high confidence in him due to his commitment to student engagement for both academic and athletic success. Godley athletics will be in good hands with Coach Dudgeon and the strong program that he will build not only for football but also all our boys sports."

Dudgeon's coaching experience includes serving as offensive coordinator at Abilene Cooper High School with previous stops as an offensive line coach in Breckenridge and Bastrop Cedar Creek. He also taught math at all three high schools.

The new athletic director says that his objective is "to develop a championship-minded program that graduates student athletes, provides character growth for athletes, and creates a competitive culture for students both on and off the field." Dudgeon hopes to create and foster an environment where student athletes achieve their maximum potential in the classroom, in their sport and in their daily lives through dedication, hard work, respect and commitment.

"Godley is in a great location and area," he told "Dave Campbell's Texas Football." "I've gone against them early in my career and we hadn't been back in a few years, and I was so impressed with facilities and the growth potential was extremely attractive, along with district administration and staff being a great fit for our family."

Dudgeon will coach the Big Country FCA All-Star Game on June 15 in Abilene.

An Abilene native, Dudgeon earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Howard Payne University in Brownwood. He was a four-year offensive lineman for the Yellow Jacket football program.

Dudgeon is married to Victoria, who currently serves as a CHS counselor. The couple has two young children — a daughter and a son.