Ducks stay among top schools for 4-star Mater Dei star

The Oregon Ducks have done a great job of establishing the California-to-Oregon talent pipeline over the last few years, particularly when it comes to Mater Dei High School, one of the power-houses in the area when it comes to football.

Over the weekend, 4-star Mater Dei EDGE Nasir Wyatt, the No. 70 player in the 2025 class, announced his verbal commitment to Oregon, and now the Ducks have also landed among the top schools for another elite player for the Monarchs — 4-star RB Jordon Davison.

Davison recently put out his top four schools, listing Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, and Alabama as the schools that he is still considering. It’s notable that USC, the top school in the region, did not make the cut.

Davison is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 96 overall player in the class, and the No. 7 RB.

The Ducks have been recruiting Davison for a long time, but it was former RB coach Carlos Locklyn who was leading that recruitment before he left for Ohio State. Now, with the Buckeyes as one of the final four schools for Davison, we will see how that battle plays out, and if new Oregon RB coach Rashaad Samples can keep him on the west coast.

