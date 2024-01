Ducks see movement in updated 2024 Top 25 rankings from The Athletic

One thing that has become commonplace in the world of college football these days is everyone putting out their way-too-early rankings for the upcoming season as soon as the previous season comes to an end.

What isn’t as common, though, is the top of the football world seeing a major shift in the days and weeks after those rankings come out.

That’s what happened this offseason, though, with legendary coach Nick Saban retiring in early January, leading national championship runner-up coach Kalen DeBoer to leave the Washington Huskies and take the head coaching job for the Alabama Crimson Tide. This then led Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch to leave Tucson and head north to Seattle. Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh announced his departure from Michigan to the NFL, taking over as the new head coach for the Los Angeles Chargers, though that move didn’t cause as much upheaval as the previous trio.

It’s safe to say that there has been a lot of movement since those initial top-25 rankings came out earlier this month. It caused us to update our preseason rankings, and now it’s led The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel to do the same.

Here’s where he had the Oregon Ducks ranked in his updated way-too-early top 25 for the 2024 season:

Georgia Bulldogs

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 1

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: No. 1

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 1

Ohio State Buckeyes

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 4

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: No. 2

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 5

Texas Longhorns

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 5

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: No. 4

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 2

Oregon Ducks

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 3

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: No. 3

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 3

Ole Miss Rebels

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 8

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: No. 5

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 7

Michigan Wolverines

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 6

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: No. 6

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 6

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 9

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: No. 10

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 10

Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 2

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: No. 8

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 4

Utah Utes

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 11

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: No. 7

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 13

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 12

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: No. 15

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 18

Louisville Cardinals

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 16

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: No. 21

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 22

Missouri Tigers

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 21

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: No. 9

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 8

Arizona Wildcats

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 13

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: No. 22

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 9

Florida State Seminoles

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 19

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: No. 14

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 16

Oklahoma Sooners

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 15

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: No. 11

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 15

Penn State Nittany Lions

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 18

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: No. 13

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 12

Tennessee Volunteers

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 16

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: No. 17

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 17

Kansas Jayhawks

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 17

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: N/A

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 23

Clemson Tigers

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 10

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: No. 16

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 19

LSU Tigers

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 20

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: No. 12

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 14

Texas A&M Aggies

Previous Athletic Ranking: N/A

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: N/A

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: N/A

Iowa Hawkeyes

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 22

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: No. 20

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 25

North Carolina State Wolfpack

Previous Athletic Ranking: N/A

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: N/A

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 20

Iowa State Cyclones

Previous Athletic Ranking: No. 23

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: N/A

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: N/A

Miami Hurricanes

Previous Athletic Ranking: N/A

Ducks Wire Top 25 Ranking: No. 23

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: N/A

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire