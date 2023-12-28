DT Joseph-Day ‘lucky' to sign with 49ers after Chargers release originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — The Los Angeles Chargers determined they no longer wanted defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day.

That decision worked out well for Joseph-Day and the 49ers.

The 49ers on Wednesday signed Joseph-Day, who gained six games in the standings and will be playing meaningful football that would not have been possible had the moribund Chargers kept him around.

Joseph-Day spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before leaving as a free agent in 2022 to join former Rams assistant Brandon Staley with the Chargers.

When Staley was fired last week, Joseph-Day was also let go. He went from a starter and team captain to landing on the waiver wire.

“I think I’ll keep those comments to myself,” Joseph-Day said when asked what happened with the Chargers. “I’m just lucky to be here. It’s a new opportunity. I’m just thankful to be part of this organization. I’m just focused on that right now.

“I’m just thankful I’m in a great situation with a great team and a lot of great players.”

The 49ers find themselves in the fortunate position of being able to sign Joseph-Day after he cleared waivers. Joseph-Day described his decision to sign with the 49ers as “kind of a no-brainer for me.”

He joins the 49ers at a time when defensive tackle Arik Armstead likely is to miss his fourth consecutive game with foot and knee issues.

Armstead’s availability for the NFL playoffs is unclear, so the 49ers were looking to add another defensive tackle.

“He’s caused us a lot of problems over the years playing against him,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “So it’s nice to get him in our building now, especially at a time when we need some depth.”

Defensive end Nick Bosa described Joseph-Day as “an explosive player.” He learned about him when the 49ers were facing the Los Angeles Rams with NFC West titles on the line.

“I remember when we played him when he was with the Rams,” Bosa said. “Kyle would mention him in his team meetings. So if you’re getting mentioned on the D-line, that’s a pretty good compliment, especially when Aaron Donald is out there.

“So, yeah, we’re excited. Hopefully, he can pick up on the scheme quickly and get out there and contribute.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast