DT Jordan Elliott, 49ers agree to two-year, $10M contract, per agent
The 49ers added reinforcments to the interior of their defensive line.
San Francisco agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
Elliott's agent, Malki Kawa appeared to confirm the report with a post on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.
Elliott spent the first four seasons of his professional career with the Cleveland Browns after being selected No. 88 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 26-year-old has appeared in 66 NFL games in his career, with 31 regular-season starts over the last two seasons.
Last season Elliott recorded 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits across 466 snaps while serving as a key piece up front on a Browns' defense that finished the 2023 season as the NFL's No. 1-ranked unit.
After the reported departures of Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw, Elliott gives the 49ers a proven plug-and-play option next to Javon Hargrave.
