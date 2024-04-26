Drivers give their thoughts on Dover Motor Speedway

DOVER, Del. (DC News Now) — Race weekend has begun at Dover Motor Speedway as the ARCA Menards series drivers took to the track on Friday.

The Monster Ball is super unique because it’s one of three concrete paved tracks on the circuit, the other two being Bristol Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway.

Four things you need to know about Dover

DC News Now’s Derek Forrest spoke with some of the ARCA Mernards series drivers. For some of the drivers, it’s their first time on the track while others have some experience. The drivers talked about what makes this track so different.

“You’re hauling mail around this place,” Christian Rose, the driver of the No. 32 Ford in the ARCA Menards Series Cup, said. “It’s a monster for a reason.”

Greg Van Alst drives the No. 35 Chevy / Ford in the ARCA Menards Series.

“There’s nothing else like it,” he said. “You can’t compare it to, too much of anything. So a little bit of an intimidation factor, I think, when you look at it. But, it’s still a racetrack. Go down one corner, turn left, come back, do it again.”

For some drivers who have never been on the track, they turn to simulators and iRacing to help get familiar with the track. But they say nothing is better than getting that real life experience out there on the racetrack.

“At the end of the day, they’re really just tools to use to figure out setups, figure out the line,” Amber Balcaen said.

Two legends return to the Monster Mile

Balcaen is the driver for the No. 22 Toyota in the ARCA Menards Series race.

“I know I’m going to learn the most once I get strapped in in that car and just kind of go off the natural feel and natural ability,” Balcaen said.

The race weekend will conclude on Sunday as the NASCAR Cup series drivers will take to the track. Audiences will see two legends, Jimmie Johnson and Richard Petty, back at the raceway.

